Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Craven County

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Craven County on June 10.

Craven County Sheriff’s deputies went to Davis Road in Cove City. During the search, deputies located over 30 grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of schedule VI-controlled substance and psilocybin mushrooms.

Traci Riggs Stanberry, 32, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and felony possession schedule I controlled substance. Rodney Ormond, 35, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, felony possession schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects remained in custody. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce assisted in this investigation.