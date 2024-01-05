GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested in Goldsboro on gun-related charges.

Goldsboro police responded just after 2 p.m. on Friday to a call regarding a disturbance and armed subject in the PVA of 1144 Tommy’s Road. The Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

Two people were located in a vehicle in the PVA. After a consent search, a gun was recovered from the vehicle. It was later determined a verbal altercation occurred in the business involving the two people, followed by the brandishing of a gun. There were no injuries reported and no shots fired.

A soft lockdown happened at Tommy’s Road Elementary and Wayne Preparatory Academy. The lockdown was lifted after the arrival of law enforcement and determination that there was no active disturbance.

The two arrested were Claudedarris Woods and Donesia Sanders. Woods was charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, Carrying a Concealed Gun and Possession of Firearm by Felon. Sanders was charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun.