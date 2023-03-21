KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested and charged two people who had outstanding warrants on multiple drug charges.

Officials said detectives from the sheriff’s office narcotics unit made contact with Candace Coston and Mark Mann at Bright House Mart and Grill on N.C. 55. Both were arrested.

When Coston was searched, detectives found around 29 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She received the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

Selling methamphetamine

Delivering methamphetamine

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mann was taken into custody for an outstanding order for arrest. When he was searched by detectives, he was found to have heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun. He was charged with felony possession of heroin and carrying a concealed gun.

Coston and Mann both received a secured bond.