JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Onslow County men have been arrested and are facing child sex crimes, deputies with the sheriff’s office said.

On May 6, an investigation began after a report that Donald Paul Spooner Jr. had been sexually abusing a child. The victim said this had been happening since November of 2020, officials said. He was interviewed and confessed to the allegations.

Spooner, 34, of Maize Court in Hubert, was arrested June 15, taken before a magistrate, and charged with:

(3 Counts) Statutory Sex Offense with a Child under 15

(3 Counts) Sex Act by a Substitute Parent

(3 Counts) Indecent Liberties with Child

Spooner received a $250,000 secured bond and was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center.

In a separate case, officials said they received a report of secret peeping. The victim’s mother reported Dillon Warren had been using his phone to record the victim while she was in the bathroom and undressing. The reporting party also said Dillon was taking intimate photos of her while she was sleeping without her permission.

Warren, 30, was interviewed and admitted to taking the images/videos of the child over 1-2 years. Investigators found a stolen .40 caliber handgun in his possession. He was charged with:

Felony Peeping Using a Photographic Imaging Device

Felony Using Device to Create Image Underneath/Through Clothes

Felony Installing a Photographic Device- 2 counts

Misdemeanor Peeping into Room with Device in Hand

Indecent Liberties with a Child

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Warren was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.