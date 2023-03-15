ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and the search is on for a third suspect in the shooting death of a teen in Rocky Mount earlier this week.

Jazion Moody, 20, and Shallah Fenner, 19, are charged with first-degree murder. Both are in the Edgecombe County under no bond.

A third suspect, Deshunto Alston Jr., 19, is at large. He has been charged with three counts of possession of a stolen gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Tarboro Street just before 11 p.m. They found the teen, who was not identified due to his age, with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died

Nexstar affiliate WNCN in Raleigh reports more than 15 bullets hit a home nearby, breaking several windows. During the investigation, police found guns and drugs inside the house where the teen was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.