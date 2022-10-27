ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning.

Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond, and Chwasciewski received a $50,000 secured bond. Both will appear in district court Friday.

Sasha Chwasciewski Rhiannon Morgan

At approximately 8:04 a.m. Wednesday, Pamlico County officials received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General, according to a press release.

“Initial reports indicated that a masked individual entered the store, produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from clerk,” the release reads. “The suspect obtained an amount of U.S. currency from the clerk and fled the business. The suspect entered a dark-colored passenger vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.”

Officials investigated the robbery and identified the suspects. They eventually located the vehicle that the suspects used to flee the scene, as well as the firearm used during the robbery. Both suspects were arrested without incident.