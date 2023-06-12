WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested two men on drug charges in separate cases.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators in the Drug Unit purchased counterfeit oxycodone pills from a suspect. The pills contained fentanyl, which is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Beaufort County.

David Ray Brinkley Jr., 29, from Blounts Creek, was arrested on June 6 and charged with Level One Trafficking in Opiates and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brinkley was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $75,000 secured bond.

The Drug Unit conducted another controlled purchase, this time of methamphetamine. Jhaques Jamal Swindell, 28, from Washington, was arrested on June 7 and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.

Swindell was on probation at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $25,000 secured bond.