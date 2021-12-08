Two Beaufort County women facing drug-related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Beaufort County women are facing drug-related charges after their arrest in November.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaeauna Peterson, 30, of 111 Charles Lane in Chocowinity, on Nov. 21 and Janesha Peele, 27, of 200 W. 16th St. in Washington, on Nov. 22. Both were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl within 100 feet of a park/playground.

Their arrests came after an investigation where undercover agents made drug purchases from the two, officials aid.

Peterson was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond. Peele was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $8,000 secured bond.