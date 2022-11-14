NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Newport men are facing drug charges in separate arrests that happened recently.

John Sugg, 19, of Newport, was arrested by members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1 after a traffic stop where cocaine, marijuana and $1,550 were found in the vehicle. Investigators said the arrest stemmed from citizen complaints where people said Sugg was suspected of selling controlled substances from his home in the Goose Creek area.

A search warrant was obtained for Sugg’s house where 5.25 ounces of marijuana and 2.5 ounces of psilocybin/psychedelic mushrooms were found.

Sugg was arrested and charged with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Sch I, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Manufacture Marijuana, Manufacture Sch I, Maintaining a Vehicle and Maintaining a Dwelling. Sugg was placed in the Carteret County Jail under on a $10,000 bond. He has already had his first court appearance.

On Nov. 7, Gregory Lee Yancey, 33, of Newport, was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies found 2.6 grams of cocaine, 2.2 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, four doses of suboxone, 4.6 grams of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop led to a search of Yancey’s home at Dutch Treat MHP in Newport and a room at the Econo Lodge motel in Morehead City. Officials found additional contraband and drug paraphernalia used for maintaining, manufacturing and selling a controlled substance.

Yancey was arrested and charged with Possession with the intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Sch II, Manufacture Sch II, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Sch III, Manufacture Sch III, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Manufacture Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle, two counts of Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving while License Revoked.

Yancey was placed in Carteret County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. Judge Paul Delamar

increased Yancey’s bond to $250,000. at this first court appearance on Nov. 8.