Two charged after deputies find drugs in Rocky Mount storage unit, homes

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it arrested and charged two men who allegedly fired a gun into an occupied vehicle on Tuesday night.

ECPD said at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Edge Street.

Investigators discovered that Caprie Anthony Paige, age 22, of West Church Street, and Khyree Dashaun Banks, age 25, of Queen Street, had fired gunshots into an occupied vehicle there.

Officers arrested Paige and Banks, and charged each of them with Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

Police said no one was hurt in this incident, which remains under investigation at this time.

Elizabeth City Police urge anyone with information to contact ECPD at 252-335-4321, or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.