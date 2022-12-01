TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.

Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced dead.

Te’von Lamont Mabry and Romell Dee’Angelo Parker were charged with voluntary manslaughter. Both were being held without bond.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and further suspects and charges were possible.