Two charged in Goldsboro after allegedly stealing and crashing car

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged two people after they allegedly stole a car, crashed it, then ran away from the crash scene on Saturday.



According to deputies, on Saturday, a deputy responded to a crash involving a stolen car at the intersection of Outlaw Road and Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley.

At the crash scene, the deputy learned the two suspects had left the stolen vehicle after the crash and ran through the woods.

The suspects were quickly found in the parking lot of the Best Quality Food Mart, located at the corner of Hwy 117 Alt and Outlaw Rd.



The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash scene, while Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the two suspects – Jamie Allen Gautier, age 42, of Spring Branch Road in Goldsboro, and Stephanie Nicole Sawkiw, age 35, of North NC Highway 581 in Goldsboro.

Gautier was charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, and is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a bond of $10,000.



Sawkiw was charged with Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, and is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a bond of $5,000.