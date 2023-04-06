LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two males have been accused of breaking into a La Grange residence Sunday.

Zyshawn Smith, 19, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested after a search in the Brothers Road area of La Grange following the incident, according to Lenoir County public information officer Bryan Hanks.

Lenoir County deputies responded to a report of a break-in at around 2 p.m. Sunday. They reviewed a video of the incident provided by the homeowner and searched the area before locating and detaining Smith and the 14-year-old.

Smith was charged with breaking and/or entering, felony conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was placed in jail under a secured bond.

The 14-year-old was charged with breaking and/or entering and felony conspiracy and is in custody at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged on March 11 of breaking into the same house.