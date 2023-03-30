The business deputies raided is located at 3200 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern. (Craven County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested after Craven County deputies raided a New Bern business and found “multiple illegal gambling machines” on Tuesday.

Frederick Stone Jr., 49, of Longleaf Drive in New Bern, was charged with three felony counts of operating five or more video gaming machines. Stone is the owner of the business that was raided, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherka Shanta Best, age 36, of Craven Terrace in New Bern, is also charged with three felony counts of operating five or more video gaming machines. The sheriff’s office said Best is an employee of Stone’s business.

Stone and Best are both being held under a $120,000 secured bond.

The business deputies raided is located at 3200 Neuse Blvd.