GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are facing charges in a shooting that happened in November at the Dollar Tree in Goldsboro.

The shooting happened on November 8 at 916 N. Spence Ave. Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired inside. They discovered an altercation had occurred between a store employee and customers.

Goldsboro police said on Wednesday two people were arrested and were facing charges.

Tessie Wilson, 42, Goldsboro, arrested on November 16

1 Count Discharge Firearm Within Enclosure to Incite Fear (felony)

1 Count Assault With Deadly Weapon (misdemeanor)

Yasmine Harper, 29, Goldsboro, arrested on November 28

1 Count Simple Assault (M)