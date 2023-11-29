GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are facing charges in a shooting that happened in November at the Dollar Tree in Goldsboro.
The shooting happened on November 8 at 916 N. Spence Ave. Police responded just after 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired inside. They discovered an altercation had occurred between a store employee and customers.
Goldsboro police said on Wednesday two people were arrested and were facing charges.
Tessie Wilson, 42, Goldsboro, arrested on November 16
1 Count Discharge Firearm Within Enclosure to Incite Fear (felony)
1 Count Assault With Deadly Weapon (misdemeanor)
Yasmine Harper, 29, Goldsboro, arrested on November 28
1 Count Simple Assault (M)