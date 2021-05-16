Two charged in overdose death of North Carolina woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man and a woman have been charged in the overdose death of a woman whose body was discovered last year in a wooded area behind a Walmart in North Carolina, police said.

Lexington police said Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 34, are each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Eva Marie Beckom, 39, news outlets reported.

Police said officers went to a wooded area behind the Walmart market in Lexington on Dec. 27 after they received a report about an unconscious person and possible overdose victim. Police and emergency personnel tried to revive Beckom, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report showed Beckom died from drug overdose caused by acute fentanyl toxicity, police said.

In addition, Everhart is facing multiple charges including felony death by distribution and possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine, according to police.

Gordon and Everhart were jailed this week with their bonds set at $250,000 each, according to police and court records. Gordon and Everhart are scheduled to appear in court on June 29, and it’s not known if they have attorneys.