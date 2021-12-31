Two charged in shooting that injured homeless man in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man and a juvenile are facing charges in the shooting of a homeless man earlier in December.

Timothy Christian Willis, 21, of Havelock, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury in the shooting of Daniel Costello, 58 at Willis Mobile Home Park in Morehead City on Dec. 4. Willis was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

The juvenile is also facing similar charges. their name was not released.