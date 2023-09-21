KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a stabbing that happened on Wednesday.

The Kinston Police Department posted the notice on its Facebook page Thursday morning. In the post, it stated that Demonsha Carr and Brandon Pridgen were each arrested. The stabbing happened in the 900 block of East Bright Street.

At least one person was stabbed but additional information was not included.

Both men were being held in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.