Two charged with breaking and entering in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On January 3, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of breaking or entering that occurred at 901 E Ash Street, The Herman Park Center.

The reporting person advised that unknown suspects entered the business and stole property. A vehicle belonging to the City of Goldsboro was also stolen.

On January 6, after further investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and with the assistance of the public, two suspects were developed and warrants were secured on Joshua Morlock, and Evelyn Delacerda for:

Breaking and entering

Larceny

Possession of stolen goods

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Financial transaction card theft and

Three counts of damage to a currency operated machine

Officers said a potential third suspect remains unidentified. On January 12, Delacerda was arrested in Sampson County by the Clinton Police Department. She was served on the outstanding warrants and later transferred to the Wayne County Jail under a $15,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 9.

On February 2, Morlock was arrested in the 3000 block of Progressive Church Road, in Princeton by members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. He was served on the outstanding warrant and confined to the Wayne County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for February 3.