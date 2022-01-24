Two charged with stealing from Washington Radio Shack, one still wanted

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Beaufort County people have been charged with the theft of property from a business while one suspect was still at large.

Jeremiah Allan Parker, 42, of Washington and Jackie Ray King Jr., 29, of Grimesland were arrested and charged by Beaufort County investigators with one count each of misdemeanor larceny from the Radio Shack in Washington. Mercedes Bland, 28, of Chocowinity has been charged and is still wanted for arrest.

The arrests were made thanks to a tip from Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras at Radio Shack on Dec. 17 walking out of the store with a DVR camera system while the clerk on duty was waiting on another customer.

If you know the whereabouts of Bland, please call Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.