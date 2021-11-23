Two dead from gunshot wounds in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Warsaw police are investigating a shooting that killed two people on Monday.

On the evening of November 22, patrol officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded to a report of shots fired.

On the scene, officers discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced at the scene. Two other subjects were transported to area hospitals with life non-threatening injuries.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation. Further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at (910)-293-7816 or email the tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com