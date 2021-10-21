Two ECU football players kicked off team after weekend arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two East Carolina University football players who were arrested last weekend on simple assault charges in Greenville are no longer with the team.

ECU Assistant Athletics Director/Media Relations Tom McClellan confirmed to WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca that Wistar Allen, 20, and John Edwards, 21, “have been removed from the football roster and are no longer members of the program.” It was unclear whether both were still enrolled in school.

The incident happened at Grumpy’s, a bar on East 5th Street in Greenville, on Oct. 16. Greenville police said the victim was thrown to the ground and punched several times by Allen and Edwards.

The Greenville Police Department released a statement on the arrests.

“The victim, and an independent witness, reported he was thrown to the ground and repeatedly punched and struck by the two suspects. It appears the victim opened a bathroom stall, accidentally knocking into one of them, which prompted the assault. Both were charged with simple assault.”