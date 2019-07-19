Two Elizabeth City residents arrested on drug charges

Two people were arrested and charged with drug and gun crimes after authorities searched their home in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Albemarle Drug Task Force Agents from PCSO and the Elizabeth City Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Griffin Swamp Road.

Inside the home, deputies found an indoor marijuana manufacturing operation, which investigators say included numerous marijuana plants, packaged marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia items.



Deputies also found two guns that were illegally possessed by residents of the home.



In total, investigators seized approximately 16 pounds of marijuana.

After the search, deputies arrested these suspects, who both lived in the home:

Joseph Daniel Bass was charged with 2 counts – Felony Trafficking of Marijuana, 1 count – Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, 1 count – Felony Manufacturing Marijuana, 1 count – Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon, 1 count – Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia

Bass is being held in the Albemarle District Jail on a bond of $111,000.

Tiffany Nicole Williams was charged with 2 counts – Felony Trafficking of Marijuana, 1 count – Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, 1 count – Felony Manufacturing Marijuana, 1 count – Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.

Williams is being held in the Albemarle District Jail on a bond of $20,500.