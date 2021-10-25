Two facing charges after arrests for weapons possession, probation violations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people during a traffic stop that was conducted on Oct. 15 in the Bethel area.

Qua’jhaun Tyles Callands, 20, of Bethel, and Tylif Quanta Staton, 20, of Bethel were eventually detained at the scene near West Jefferson Stret and Chatham Circle in Bethel. Deputies said Callands fled from the scene but was quickly caught.

Callands received a $50,000 secured bond. He was ordered held without bond for a parole violation charge. Staton remained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.