NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Grifton were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Feb. 22.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tabitha Ann Powers, 33, and Americo Antonio Robinson, 35, both of Frank Kilpatrick Road in Grifton. Their arrests came after the traffic stop in the 100 block of James Arthur Avenue in New Bern.

During the traffic stop heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Powers and Robinson were each charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.