Two facing drug charges after vehicle crash during attempted traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Jacksonville men are facing drug-related charges after they were arrested on Tuesday.

Members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, concluded an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Blue Creek area. Law enforcement officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Wood Creek Mobile Home Park area but Zavier Capri Everette, 29, of Blue Creek Road in Jacksonville, attempted to flee.

The vehicle he was driving crashed into an investigator’s vehicle and eventually ended up in a ditch. Everette and Keion Everette, 27, of Piney Town Road in Jacksonville, were arrested, taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Zavier Everette

2 Counts Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine

2 Counts Sell Cocaine

2 Counts Manufacture Cocaine

2 Counts Deliver Cocaine

2 Counts Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

2 Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

BOND: $75,000 Secured

Keion Capri Everette

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Resisting Public Officer

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $2,500 Secured

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.