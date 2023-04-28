MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested on drug-related charges after they were arrested a block from the Morehead City Police Department.

Marcel W. Lesesne, 35, and Sara L. Grant, 38, both of Newport, were taken into custody by narcotics detectives with the Morehead City Police Department. They were arrested on Bay Street, which is a block from the police station.

An investigation was opened that led to the discovery of 118 grams of meth, which was seized, along with money and a vehicle.

