Two facing drug, gun charges following arrests in Pamlico County

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people on drug- and weapons-related charges after a search back in January.

On Jan. 27, investigators from the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the North Carolina Probation and Parole conducted a search of Roland Johnny Ward III, 53, and Camilla Janae Coleman, 34, both of Oriental. During the search, approximately three grams of methamphetamine were found in their home along with digital scales and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

A Glock handgun and several other guns were also located and seized. Both are facing the following charges:

Camilla Janae Coleman

1 count Possession of Firearm by Felon

Coleman was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and had her first court appearance on January 28.

Roland Johnny Ward III

1 count PWIMSD Methamphetamine

1 count Possession of Paraphernalia not for Marijuana

1 count Felony Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Ward was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance on January 28.