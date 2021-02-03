Two facing drug, weapons charges after high-speed chase

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County deputies arrested two men after a high-speed chase on Tuesday also led to the discovery of drugs and weapons after they were caught.

Austin Timothy Kemp Blackburn, 24, the driver, and passenger Kodiak Dakota Brady, 21, were taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Blackburn: Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine; Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official; Felony Fleeing to Elude; Injury to Real Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $35,000 secured.

Brady: Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $3,500 secured.

During the chase, speeds reached over 70 mph on NC Hwy. 172. At one point, officials said Blackburn slowed his vehicle to 45 mph, side-swiped a patrol vehicle and rammed another deputy’s vehicle. The van that was being driven during the chase eventually lost control as it turned onto Sugar Lane. A deputy’s vehicle struck the van’s bumper, causing it to lose control, slide sideways and into a wooded area.

K-9 Bonito alerted to the presence of drugs. Around 4.6 grams of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2021-001217 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.