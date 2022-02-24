HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men from Harlowe have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 101 in Harlowe. During the stop, felony amounts of illegal drugs were located. Deputies arrested Prince Saliek Frazier, 26, and Keandre Holiday, 22, both of of 2465 N.C. 101 Highway in Harlowe.

Fracier is charged with two felony counts possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. He was on post release from prison at the time of his arrest. Holiday was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.