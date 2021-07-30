Two facing numerous drug charges after search warrant leads to arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing a number of drug charges after their arrest on Thursday.

A search warrant was served by members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit with assistance from Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at 105 Shoreham Drive in Jacksonville.

Items seized during the investigation were a gun, 167 grams of powder cocaine, 9.9 grams psilocybin mushrooms, 600 grams of marijuana, 27 dosage units of edibles infused with THC and $2,194.

During the investigation, it was also learned that Daise is on federal parole for multiple armed robbery convictions in state and federal court. He is a previously convicted felon.

Osric Tyrone Daise and Alicia Rodriguez were taken into custody, brought before a magistrate and charged accordingly:

Osric Tyrone Daise, 33-years-old of Shoreham Drive, Jacksonville

Trafficking Cocaine by Possession

Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacturing

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling to Store Controlled Substances

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Possession Drug Paraphernalia Not For Marijuana

Possession Drug Paraphernalia For Marijuana

He was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond.

Alicia Rodriguez, 34-years-old of Shoreham Drive, Jacksonville

Trafficking Cocaine by Possession

Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacturing

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Maintaining a Dwelling to Store Controlled Substances

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Possession Drug Paraphernalia Not for Marijuana

Possession Drug Paraphernalia for Marijuana

She was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.