CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) –Two people have been charged with multiple sex crimes after an ongoing investigation led officers to execute a search warrant on their Bayshore Drive residence Saturday morning.

Chad Thomas Scoggins, 52, and Kimberly Michelle Wyatt, 52, were both charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree forcible rape. Both suspects were jailed in Carteret County under a $150,000 secured bond.

At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday and leading into Sunday morning, Cape Carteret Police Department officers conducted a search warrant on Bayshore Drive, according to a news release. The warrant was the result of “an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile as well as suspected controlled substance violations.”

During the search, officers found “a significant amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, the remnants of a marijuana growing operation, various unknown pills, and a significant number of various types of drug paraphernalia used for the manufacture, packaging, use and storage of controlled substances,” according to the release.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.