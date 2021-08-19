Two from Chocowinity facing multiple drug charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Chocowinity men on multiple drug-related charges.

On Aug. 5, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Donte Spencer, 33, of 49 Charlie Lane in Chocowinity and Michael Crawford, 38, of 2280 Hwy. 33 East in Chocowinity. Spencer was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond. Crawford was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond. Their charges are as follows:

Spencer:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Resisting a Public Officer

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Crawford:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Manufacture Crack Cocaine

Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Storing and Selling a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Oxycodone a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Alprazolam a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Officials said their arrest stemmed from investigators conducting surveillance on Crawford’s two homes, one at 2280 Hwy. 33 in Chocowinity and the other at 1874 Old Blounts Creek Road in Chocowinity. Investigators tried to conduct a traffic stop on Spencer but he refused to pull over, leading to a short vehicle chase.

Spencer jumped and ran from the vehicle and was quickly captured He had approximately 32 grams of cocaine and a 38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

Investigators executed search warrants on Crawford’s residences and found approximately 45 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine mixture, digital scales, equipped used to manufacture crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills and Alprazolam pills.