Two from Edgecombe County charged in Beaufort County break-in, search on for both

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Edgecombe County are facing charges in a breaking that happened in Chocowinity on Jan. 16. Neither have currently been arrested.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Morgan Lee Page, 28, and Christopher Newton Allen, 34, both of Macclesfield with one count each of Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering. The owner of a diesel mechanics shop in Chocowinity reported the crimes to the sheriff’s office

Investigators said the two suspects and their vehicle were captured on the shop’s video surveillance system. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the two suspects pawned a piece of the stolen property at a pawn shop in Tarboro.

If you know the location of Page or Allen, you are asked to call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, or your local law enforcement agency.