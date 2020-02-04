Two Hubert men arrest following traffic stop

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop.
On Monday, Carteret County Deputies arrested 20-year-old Joseph Reese of Hubert and 28-year-old Even Mitchell Whitby of Hubert.
Deputies stopped the vehicle near Croatan High School on Highway 24 in Newport for improper equipment.
After a search of the vehicle and both occupants deputies discovered methamphetamine in addition to marijuana, deputies said.
Reese was charged with:
- Three counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Manufacturing schedule II narcotics
- Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics
He is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $5550,000 bond.
Whitby was charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics
He is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
Both have had their first court appearances.
Sheriff Buck commended deputies Perez and Belizaire stating, “their efforts on a simple traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and a significant drug arrest. Every enforcement action, large or small, is a positive contribution in our battle against dangerous drugs and our efforts to protect public safety.”