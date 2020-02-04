Two Hubert men arrest following traffic stop

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop.

On Monday, Carteret County Deputies arrested 20-year-old Joseph Reese of Hubert and 28-year-old Even Mitchell Whitby of Hubert.

Deputies stopped the vehicle near Croatan High School on Highway 24 in Newport for improper equipment.

After a search of the vehicle and both occupants deputies discovered methamphetamine in addition to marijuana, deputies said.

Reese was charged with:

Three counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances

Manufacturing schedule II narcotics

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics

He is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $5550,000 bond.

Whitby was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics

He is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Both have had their first court appearances.

Sheriff Buck commended deputies Perez and Belizaire stating, “their efforts on a simple traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and a significant drug arrest. Every enforcement action, large or small, is a positive contribution in our battle against dangerous drugs and our efforts to protect public safety.”