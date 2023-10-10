KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in a home invasion that happened Tuesday.

Two residents of the home on Taylor Heath Road were injured, according to the sheriff’s office. One victim was sent to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville while the other was at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

Officials were looking for three Black males in all black wearing ski masks, investigators said. The home has been searched along with several properties and the wooded area close by the home. Deputies are also canvasing the area and asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 559-6100.