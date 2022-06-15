NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday at the Fuel Market on Hwy. 70.

Upon responding to reports of shots fired, deputies found one man suffering from gunshot wounds and another male suffering from head injuries from being struck with a blunt object, according to a press release.

Both males were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment. Their statuses were unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other suspects are being sought at this time.