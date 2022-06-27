GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting.

Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, deputies responded to a Teel’s Estates Road residence following reports of shots being fired into an occupied residence. Deputies confirmed that multiple shots had been fired at the residence, and several of the shots entered the home. Four individuals were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

Several Pitt County Sheriff’s Office units investigated the shooting. That investigation led to an Old River Road traffic stop in which deputies arrested a 17-year-old and seized a handgun. A second 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, June 24.

The investigation is ongoing.