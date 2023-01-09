KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two La Grange men were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery led to a foot chase in which shots were fired by one of the suspects, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He is on pretrial release with bond for multiple felonies in Lenoir, Greene and Wayne counties. His bond was set at $250,000 with an additional $2,500 for an outstanding order for arrest from Craven County.

Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $151,500.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person being robbed near Hill Street in La Grange. Deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that was reportedly involved in the robbery, the sheriff’s office said. When the vehicle’s occupants saw the deputies, they “abruptly” pulled behind a residence, and two men fled the vehicle on foot, according to a press release.

“During the foot chase, one of the individuals fleeing, Smith, allegedly fired a shot from a handgun; he later said he was firing the gun at a large dog that approached him as he was running through yards of the neighborhood,” the press release reads. “An extensive search of the area by LCSO investigators was unable to locate any signs a dog had been shot.”

Investigators recovered two handguns, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Lee County.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

“The LCSO has also been in contact with the district attorney’s office about the egregious number of pending cases all over Eastern North Carolina against Bizzell,” the release says.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the LCSO at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.