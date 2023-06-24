LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two La Grange men have been arrested on multiple drug charges.

On Wednesday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a narcotics investigation on Kennedy Home Road.

The investigation came as a result of citizen complaints. Detectives obtained probable cause for a search warrant, which was executed on the property.

During the search, detectives found that narcotics were being processed and distributed at the location. Detectives located and seized marijuana and MDMA, along with packaging and containers consistent with the sale of street-level narcotics.

A firearm was also located on the property. It had been modified into a short-barreled rifle.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christian Smith of La Grange. Smith was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule VI substance

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Warrants were also obtained for Donald Cannon of La Grange. Cannon was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule VI substance

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Manufacturing Schedule IV substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to sell and distribute MDMA

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Smith was placed in Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. Cannon was arrested on Thursday and also placed into the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond.