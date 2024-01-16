MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for cocaine possession on Sunday, January 4.

On Sunday, deputies responded to call concerning an assault in the Scarborough Trailer Park in Manteo. After police arrived, they saw a packet of crack cocaine fall out of the victim’s pocket during questioning. A search warrant was obtained and the victim’s home was searched, revealing an amount of an unknown substance and more cocaine.

Daniel G. Matthews, 27 years old and from Manteo, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Connor O. Sadler, 31 years old and from Manteo, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance, and Simple Assault. He was given a $34,000 secured bond.