Two men arrested after police chase in Beaufort County

AURORA, NC (WNCT)

Two residents of Aurora were charged with multiple crimes after they led Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, with drugs allegedly being found in their car, last Tuesday.

Beaufort County deputies say on Tuesday, July 16, on Spring Creek Road in Aurora, investigators saw a vehicle being driven by Robert Blount, age 29, of South 7th Street in Aurora, who did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but Blount led them on a chase for about 1 and 1/2 miles along Spring Creek Road, before Blount pulled over.

As Blount stopped the vehicle, deputies saw him throw three plastic bags of drugs out of the passenger-side window of the car. One bag contained 3.5 grams of heroin, a second bag had 2.8 grams of cocaine, and a third bag contained an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a plastic straw that had been used to snort drugs inside the car.

Blount’s vehicle also had a passenger, Jayvion Wright, age 23, of Middle Road in Aurora.

Blount was arrested and charged with Driving without a License, Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Fictitious Information to an Officer, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana.

Wright was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Blount and Wright are being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center, each under a $25,000 bond.