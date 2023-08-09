COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a report of a suspicious vehicle and a search during a traffic stop.

William Chafin of Kentucky was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession with intent to sell & distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas Kelly of Raleigh was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

The sheriff’s office got a call about a suspicious vehicle at the end of Fort Landing Road around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the caller was able to provide a very accurate description of the vehicle as well as the license plate information. A deputy found the vehicle as it was leaving the area and was stopped at the Alligator fire station due to the registration being expired.

Consent was given for a vehicle search, which turned up 5.4 grams of methamphetamine as well as an AR-style rifle that did not have a serial number.