NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and have been charged in multiple break-ins that have happened in Craven County.

On September 28 at approximately 1:50 a.m., deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau responded to alarm activations for Jasper’s Mini Mart and Dollar General Store in the 3900 block of NC Hwy. 55 West. Deputies located a vehicle departing the area where the breaking and entering occurred and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Investigators determined the two men inside the vehicle were the suspects responsible for the breaking and entering of the stores. Deputies located several items of clothing the men threw from the car as they were being stopped. They also discovered a gun that was stolen from one of the businesses.

Niante Daminco Lockett, 22, of New Bern, and Trekel Ryshun Lockett, 26, of New Bern, were also linked by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and New Bern Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division as suspects in several other breaking and entering cases involving businesses in Craven County and New Bern.

Both were charged with six counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, four counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, six counts of Felony Conspiracy and three counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property. Both were being held at the Craven County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond each.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and more are expected to be charged pending the results of the investigation, officials said.