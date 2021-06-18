Two men arrested following high-speed chase in Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Nags Head police have arrested two men following a high-speed chase that started in Nags Head and ended near the Lost Colony at the north end of Roanoke Island on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the men were reported to be driving a gray SUV down the center lane of South Croatan Highway at approximately 11 p.m. Police captured the vehicle on radar driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the men continued speeding towards the north end of Roanoke Island. They then attempted to flee the scene on foot before being found and apprehended by K-9 units from Nags Head and Dare County.

The driver has been identified as Ryan Andrew Giebel, 18. He has been charged with Driving After Consuming Under 21, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Felony Flee to Elude, Speeding, and Resist, Delay, and Obstruct.

His passenger, Asa Alexander Gurney, 18, was charged with Resist, Delay, and Obstruct and Underage Possession of Alcohol.

Giebel is currently at the Dare County Detention Center with a $185,000 bond. Gurney was released on a $25,000 bond.