KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was charged with the following:

One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

One count of possession of cocaine

One count maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substance

One count possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor received a secured bond for the charges.

During the search, Steven Whaley was at the home and was arrested for an outstanding order. He also received an unsecured bond.

Members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SRT team and the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT team executed the search warrant, which was issued as part of a drug investigation. The search was conducted by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit along with Kinston Police’s VCAT unit. Methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Multiple items were seized as evidence that indicated controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.

“This property has been a nuisance to the neighborhood and for our county,” Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “We will not tolerate the consistent sale of narcotics in this neighborhood or any neighborhood in our county. We are moving forward with Alcohol Law Enforcement and our county attorney to take the property from the owner under the nuisance abatement ordinance.”