BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on drug-related charges on the morning of March 18.

Deputies were investigating a vehicle displaying a reported stolen registration plate at a local store. During the investigation, deputies encountered Akeim McCray, 26 of Angier, and Arthur Overton, 49, of Aurora,.

While deputies were speaking with Overton, a citizen made deputies aware that another person was inside the store acting suspiciously. McCray was encountered in the restroom attempting to conceal several items in a plastic bag behind the toilet. Deputies located approximately five grams of heroin and approximately 22 grams of cocaine in a bag.

McCray and Overton were arrested, charged with multiple drug violations and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bonds each.