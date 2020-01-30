Live Now
Two men arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on U.S. 264

(WNCT) Two me were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on U.S. 264 near N.C. 581.

On Wednesday, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program team initiated a traffic stop.

Officials said a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 4.6 pounds of marijuana, along with digital scales.

Desuene Wilson of Greenville, and Christopher Williams of Ayden, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

