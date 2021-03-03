Two men arrested on drug charges in Washington after investigation

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested by members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit on a number of drug-related charges.

On Feb. 19, Tremal Keys, 33, of 13017 Hwy. 33 in Blounts Creek and Andrew Lindsey, 34, of 55 Oswald Lane in Blounts Creek were arrested and taken into custody. Their arrests came after investigators made purchases of cocaine from Keys at 1109 N. Pierce St. in Washington.

A search of the residence found cocaine and marijuana.

Keys was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keys was detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Lindsey was detained in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond.