Two men charged with drug crimes in Craven County

ERNUL, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested and charged two men with drug crimes after investigating a suspicious vehicle near a local business on Monday.



Investigators said on Monday, CCSO deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Mallard Food Shops convenience store, located on U.S. Hwy. 17 North in Ernul.



While investigating the vehicle, deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Nicholas Frank Onorato, age 35, of Hills Neck Road in Ernul, and Reginal Pascal Smith, age 49, of Mile Road in Vanceboro.



Onorato is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked.

Smith is charged with felony maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling heroin and aid and abetting impaired driver.



Both men were taken to the Craven County Detention Center.

Deputies said on September 18, Smith was arrested on cocaine and drug possession charges after a traffic stop that sent two deputies to the hospital following symptoms of narcotic exposure. Both deputies were treated and released from Carolina East Medical Center.